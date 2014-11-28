Long Beach mother, son accused in sale of heroin

BY JO NAPOLITANO

A Long Beach mother and son were arrested late Wednesday and charged with selling heroin to an undercover officer, Nassau police said.

Kelly Cavanagh, 53, and her son, William Cavanagh, 22, both of 261 Shore Rd., sold the drug to an undercover agent at their home July 28 and again on Oct. 14, detectives said.

The pair were arrested without incident by officers from the Bureau of Special Operations on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In addition, Kelly Cavanagh was charged with a second count on each charge.

At arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, Kelly Cavanagh was held with bail set at $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash on each of the two sets of charges against her. William Cavanagh was held with bail set at $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash. Neither had posted bail Thursday night, and both are due back in court Monday.

Law enforcement officials did not disclose how much of the drug they are alleged to have sold.

With Tania Lopez