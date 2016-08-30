Long IslandNassau

Long Beach personal watercraft crash critically injures 2, cops say

A Town of Hempstead bay constable tows a personal watercraft in which two women were involved in an accident Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. The personal watercraft struck the Long Island Rail Road bridge over Reynolds Channel off Long Beach, leaving the women critically injured, police said. Credit: Jim Staubitser

Two women were critically injured when their personal watercraft struck the Long Island Rail Road bridge over Reynolds Channel on Monday evening off Long Beach, police said.

Nassau County police said the force of the collision knocked both women into the water, unconscious. Both were saved by a father and son who were fishing near the accident scene, with assistance from a couple who used their own personal watercraft to transfer the victims to shore — where they were transported to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department.

Police said the accident occurred when the eastbound Yamaha watercraft struck the bridge at about 7 p.m.

The bridge is located west of the Long Beach Bridge. Reynolds Channel separates Long Beach and Island Park.

The identities of the victims were not released. Police said only that one woman is 24, the other 29.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

