Long Beach police ID man pulled from surf

Long Beach police have released the identity of the 39-year-old man who was pulled from the surf Saturday in Long Beach.

Angelo Trikogias of Astoria was the man who stripped to his underwear and went into the water at about 4:11 p.m. and was pulled from the ocean in cardiac arrest, Long Beach Dep. Insp. Bruce Meyer said Tuesday. Trikogias was later pronounced dead.

Trikogias was wearing a suit jacket, which he took off and placed on a bench at the boardwalk along with his bag. His pants were found yards away, folded on the sand near the water. Rescuers were called after witnesses saw him go into the water near the jetties at Edwards Boulevard and not come back out.

"He was seen entering the water in his underwear," Meyer said adding that no one reported seeing Trikogias flailing in the water. "Out of the ordinary? Yes. They [witnesses] saw him floating about. Then witnesses said he disappeared."

Meyer said it's not clear if Trikogias' death was a suicide. He said investigators are awaiting autopsy results. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Trikogias' death continues.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was found about 30 minutes after the search began.