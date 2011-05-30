Long Beach police mark centennial

While the annual Long Beach Memorial Day Parade took place, another celebration was afoot. The Long Beach Police Department Monday commemorated its 100-year anniversary.

Dep. Insp. Bruce Meyer, chairman of the committee that planned the event, said it took place on Memorial Day because many officers on the 77-member force are veterans.

"We don't want to lose sight of the fact that today is Memorial Day," said Meyer. "A lot of our members are veterans and we do protect the public on a local level. Our anniversary is second to that."

The veterans included retired Det. Tom Parker, 65, of Long Beach, who is also a decorated Vietnam veteran. He was one of about 65 honored at the city's parade.

"It's a different breed," said Parker of being in the service. He said the department has come a long way from the time he served for 20 years. "A lot for the better."