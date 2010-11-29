Long Island Crime Briefs

HICKSVILLE: Driver in crash identified

Police Monday identified the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette killed in a one-car accident in Hicksville over the weekend.

Joseph Mure, 62, of Hicksville, was alone in the car when he crashed through a fence Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

The 7:40 a.m. crash occurred as Mure was driving southbound on South Oyster Bay Road near Nicole Court, police said.

Mure lost control of the 2005 Corvette, crossed the center median, crashed through a cyclone fence and the car came to rest among a small stand of trees.

Police said Mure was taken to the Nassau County morgue. The car was impounded for a safety check.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. Police said it appears there is no criminality involved. There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

- JOHN VALENTI

AND SOPHIA CHANG





ISLANDWIDE: Cops: Nearly 150 DWIs>/h4>

Nassau and Suffolk police arrested nearly 150 suspected drunken drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend - eight more drivers than the same period last year, officials said.

Nassau County police said 87 drivers were arrested and charged with DWI, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and running until 8 a.m. Monday. They said 75 drivers were arrested during the same time period in 2009.

Suffolk County police said 60 drunken driving arrests were made between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Sunday. During that same period last year, 64 arrests were made, police said.

- JOHN VALENTI





DEER PARK: Charged in robberies

A Deer Park man was charged in a string of commercial burglaries after a police officer spotted him early Sunday carrying a pry bar near a business, police said.

Anthony Malatesta, 51, of West 17th Street, fled after he was spotted near the Deer Park Avenue business by First Precinct Officer Matthew Colonna, Suffolk County police said Monday in a news release. A short time later, police said, Officer Charles Ebert arrested Malatesta.

Malatesta faces charges in four commercial burglaries in Deer Park in November. Police said he was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He was to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Malatesta previously broke into and burglarized the Venezia Deli on Grand Boulevard, H&R De Paris Boutique on Deer Park Avenue, Chopsticks on Deer Park Avenue and Pizza Boss Pizza on Grand Avenue before his arrest Sunday at 12:30 a.m.

- John Valenti





ROOSEVELT: Officer hurt in scuffle

Plainclothes officers saw Eric L. Robinson attempting to place a large plastic bag of marijuana into his waistband on a street in Roosevelt Sunday, so they stopped him, police said.

Robinson, 31, of East Pennywood Avenue, Roosevelt, began "swinging his arms violently" and attempted to get away, Nassau County police said. The officers sprayed him with pepper spray, but Robinson continued to fight them, police said.

One officer suffered a fractured ankle in the scuffle before Robinson could be arrested, police said. Officers recovered seven bags of marijuana and $798 in cash, police said.

Robinson was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

- John Valenti