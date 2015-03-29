Police: LIE eastbound reopens after crash in East Hills; multiple accidents reported on icy roads

All lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway between exits 39 and 40 have been reopened after being shut due to an auto accident that took place in icy road conditions, Nassau County police said Sunday morning.

The closure had covered the East Hills section of the expressway, police said in a traffic advisory.

Nassau police said the one-car accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. and that the probe is "ongoing."

Multiple accidents were also reported on the North Shore around Syosset and Woodbury due to slick road conditions, police said.