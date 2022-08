Three westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed Monday morning in Jericho as debris was being cleared, Nassau County police said.

Police said about 5:30 a.m. that only the HOV lane was open westbound at Exit 40, Jericho Turnpike.

The source of the debris was not known.

All lanes were reopened as of 8:30 a.m., according to informny, a website of the state Department of Transporation.