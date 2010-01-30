Long Island news briefs

Islandwide

State doles out $700,000

for waterfront projects

Waterfront projects in eight Long Island towns and villages just got a $700,000 boost from the state Environmental Protection Fund.

The money will help pay for trail and parks improvements in the towns of Oyster Bay and Huntington, watershed management along the Great South Bay, and a range of restoration plans in western Suffolk and the East End. The grants were announced Wednesday by the New York State Department of State, which awards money from the fund to local governments for coastal projects.

The Town of East Hampton received the biggest local award: $132,656 to restore shellfish in Three Mile and Napeague harbors by sowing 1 million oysters and 750,000 clams in each harbor over the next two years.

In Southold, the town will use $111,441 to study and mitigate erosion and pollution problems at Goldsmith Inlet. Another $68,568 will help the town update its long-term plan for managing physical growth and development.

The Town of Islip was awarded $100,000 for capital improvements to reduce storm water runoff in Sayville and $50,000 for coastal planning in Sayville and West Sayville.

Westhampton Beach

Two people stabbed

at restaurant party

Two people were stabbed and witnesses said a shot was fired outside a Westhampton Beach restaurant early Friday after an altercation inside as revelers celebrated in the new year, village police said.

The two victims were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with "nonlife-threatening injuries," police said.

Their identities were not disclosed.

Westhampton Beach Village police said that shortly before 3 a.m. officers were called to the Westhampton Steakhouse at 142 Mill Rd. after receiving a report of "shots fired."

Village police asked for assistance from Quogue Village police, Southampton Town police and State Police to help disperse a crowd of about 250 to 300 people who had gathered for a New Year's Eve party.

Police said witnesses reported an altercation inside the restaurant that "escalated" once it moved outside, resulting in the stabbing of two people and a handgun being fired. Officers said no weapon has been found.

The incident is under investigation.Manhasset

North Shore Hospital paying

$2.75M for water cleanup

North Shore University Hospital will pay the Manhasset-Lakeville Water District $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit over the cleanup of Freon found in the water supply.

The water district sued the hospital after traces of Freon 22, a refrigerant used in large air-conditioning units, was found in the water supply at the district's Valley Road pumping station in Manhasset in 2002.

"As protectors of the water supply in our community, we took all the steps necessary to remediate the Freon problem and assure that all of our residents have continued access to fresh, clean water," Robert DeVito, chairman of the water district's board of commissioners, said in a statement. "Between those efforts and legal fees, we spent a large sum of money in the process." The Manhasset-Lakeville district provides water to Manhasset, Great Neck and New Hyde Park.

The settlement, finalized in early December, recoups costs to fix the contamination, which the water district maintains was caused by leaks in a hospital building's air-conditioning system, according to DeVito's statement.

Hospital officials said the contamination occurred before the hospital purchased the property.