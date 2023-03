Hazel N. Dukes, a longtime civil rights activist and the president of the New York State NAACP, was honored by the Town of North Hempstead on Saturday with a street naming ceremony in Roslyn Heights, near where she once lived. More than 250 people attended the event, including state Attorney General Letitia James, former Gov. David Paterson and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez