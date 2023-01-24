After 41 years as a crossing guard, Louise Kobs, 91, retires from 'greatest job in the world'

After 41 years shepherding Levittown children safely across the street, Nassau County Police Crossing Guard Louise T. Kobs, 91, is retiring from her post.

Kobs reported dutifully to work twice each weekday, once in the morning and then in the afternoon, guiding students across the intersection of Orchid Road and Violet Lane on the way to Northside Elementary School.

She officially retired earlier this month, but put on her official uniform one more time Tuesday and returned to her intersection where she was honored for her more than four decades of service.

“I’m very sad. It’s the greatest job in the world,” Kobs said Tuesday morning in an interview. “I loved it. It gave me something to wake up to and get things going. I’m not a person to be still. I’m always active and I’m going to keep going.”

Kobs said she was inspired by crossing guards when she was walking her own children to school and was attracted by the official uniform.

During her career, Kobs never called in sick and was not deterred by migraine headaches, rain or snow. She said she connected with many of the students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, who called her Ms. Louise, and they have still come to visit her as adults

“Every day was fascinating to me. I looked forward to going to my crossing. I was always there no matter what,” she said. “People ask me, how do you stay out there all these years? The rain never bothered me.”

Kobs said she could keep going, but is ready now to go to breakfast with friends, spend time with her daughter, seven grandchildren and great granddaughter, Lily Louise.

“I’ll miss the children the most. They tell me I can go back to see the kids and I will. They’re my life, I love them,” she said. “Something made me say, I think I’ve made it to 91, how much more can I do? I’m going to be here and I’m going to make it to 100.”

With Cecilia Dowd