Man in Lynbrook dies after falling off roof, police say

A 47-year-old man died after falling from a roof in Lynbrook Saturday afternoon, according to Nassau County police.

The man, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Detectives said officers from the Lynbrook Police Department responded to a home on Maple Avenue at 12:54 p.m. and found a man on the ground with severe head trauma.

Officials believe the man lost his footing and fell from the two-story home, according to a press release.

Officials at both Nassau County and Lynbrook police departments declined to say whether the man was a resident at the home or what work he was doing on the roof.

An investigation is ongoing and police said the national Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified Saturday night.