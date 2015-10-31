Flow of last-minute donations to Singas' DA campaign; Murray lands Giuliani's support

Democratic Nassau district attorney candidate Madeline Singas has received nearly $200,000 in last-minute campaign donations, primarily from politically powerful business leaders, new filings show.

Singas, the acting district attorney, collected $195,500 between Oct. 20 and Thursday, according to filings with the state Board of Elections. The reports are required for donations of more than $1,000 made after the Oct. 19 cutoff for the final fundraising period.

Republican candidate Kate Murray, the Hempstead Town supervisor, as of yesterday had reported no activity between Oct. 20 and Thursday.

With the new activity, Singas has raised a total of $1.8 million. Murray has raised $1.4 million in all, including $400,000 transferred from the Nassau County Republican Committee.

Further transfers to Murray from the county Republicans wouldn't have to be immediately disclosed on the recent reports. Her spokesman, Bill Corbett, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Meanwhile, Murray held a news conference in Mineola Friday to accept the endorsement of former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Hours later, the Singas campaign released a statement touting the endorsement of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

During the campaign, Singas has touted her two decades as a prosecutor, while Murray says her leadership since 2003 of America's largest township makes her the best qualified.

Singas calls herself "a prosecutor, not a politician," but in the recent filings, she drew funds from prominent political donors. Kenneth Langone, co-founder of The Home Depot, gave $2,000; Jonathan Soros, son of billionaire financier George Soros, gave $25,000; and Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs kicked in $17,000 of his own money, after previously donating $30,000.

"Our strong filing shows that voters want a professional prosecutor to root out public corruption," Singas campaign manager Isaac Goldberg said.

At an event in Mineola, Giuliani noted Murray's endorsement by all local police unions -- "just that alone is reason to vote for her" -- and her pledge to fight diversion of drug dealers into treatment programs in lieu of prison. He criticized Singas for not requesting formal hearings to fight judges' diversion rulings often enough.

Giuliani also tried to square his endorsement of Murray with his recent criticism of Michael McMahon, the Democratic candidate for Staten Island district attorney, who also has never been a prosecutor. Giuliani has called McMahon's nomination an "insult" to borough voters.

Asked yesterday about Murray's lack of criminal law experience, Giuliani said "she has the leadership skills to hire the right people, get the right advice, manage the office correctly.

"You would normally select someone who has prosecutorial experience, unless their prosecutorial experience tells you you should not pick them," Giuliani said from Mineola, adding that Singas "has proven she should not be the prosecutor for Nassau County. Therefore, somebody else should."

Schumer, in his endorsement of Singas, said in a statement that her "impressive record as a prosecutor speaks for itself."