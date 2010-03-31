Major delays as buses replace LIRR trains on Port Jefferson branch

The Long Island Rail Road will use buses to replace some trains between Huntington and Port Jefferson on Wednesday and Thursday.

The service change is necessitated by track inspections, LIRR officials said. The Sperry Rail Car - a yellow vehicle designed to detect rail defects - will perform the track inspections between 9:56 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9:56 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Riders should anticipate 15 to 37 minutes of additional travel time, officials said.

On Wednesday, March 31:

Buses will replace the 11:51 a.m. and 2:51 p.m. trains from Huntington to Port Jefferson.

The trains that depart Hicksville at 10:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. will be replaced by buses at Huntington.

Buses will replace the 10:10 a.m., 11:37 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 2:37 p.m. trains from Port Jefferson to Huntington.

On Thursday, April 1:

The train that departs Hicksville at 10:05 a.m. will be replaced by a bus at Huntington.

Buses will replace the 11:51 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. trains from Huntington to Port Jefferson.

Buses will replace the 10:10 a.m., 11:37 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. trains from Port Jefferson to Huntington.