2 charged with attempted murder in Hempstead drive-by shooting, cops say

Two Hempstead residents were arraigned Wednesday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a September drive-by shooting, Nassau County police said.

On Sept. 28, Malik Galloway, 21, and Billy McLen, 15, were in a southbound vehicle on Stewart Avenue in Hempstead when three or four shots were fired from their car at a northbound vehicle, police said.

The driver of that vehicle, age 21, was hit once in the chest and taken by a private car to a hospital, police said. Another bullet hit a nearby home, but no one was hurt there, police said.

Galloway and McLen were arrested Tuesday afternoon by detectives who were investigating reports of shots fired earlier that day on Whitson Street in Hempstead, police said.

The two were inside a Whitson Avenue house when police arrived in search of two suspects who had been seen running inside after firing off several shots, damaging cars, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The suspects fired at another person while there were several pedestrians in the area, according to the criminal complaint.

In responding to the report of shots fired, Hempstead Village police found several casings on the street, and inside the house. With Nassau detectives, they arrested Khalil Brown, 19, and Naree Barnes, 18, both of Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Investigators seized three semiautomatic handguns from the house, police said.

All four were arraigned Wednesday.

Galloway, of 22 Whitson St., pleaded not guilty and was held pending a bail of $1 million bond or $500,000 cash.

"He denied the shooting," Galloway's attorney, Cornell V. Bouse of Lloyd Harbor, said. Galloway knew the victim's identity in the drive-by shooting, but it was unclear if he knew him before the shooting or had learned of his name afterward, Bouse said.

Bouse said his client works at a warehouse and had his family's support in court Wednesday.

McLen, of 9 Remsen Ave., was charged as an adult and held pending a $500,000 bail. He was represented by Legal Aid, which does not comment on cases.

Brown, of 151 Princeton St., and Barnes, of 189 Princeton St., were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Both pleaded not guilty and had family support in court, said Bouse, who also represented them at arraignment.

Brown was held pending a bail of $400,000 bond or $250,000 cash, while Barnes was held pending a bail of $500,000 bond or $400,000 cash.