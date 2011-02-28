Man, 24, arrested in Uniondale shooting

A Roosevelt man faces firearm, weapons and assault charges in a Uniondale shooting incident Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

First Squad detectives said officers saw a black Nissan with four occupants and a shattered passenger window speeding westbound on Jerusalem Avenue at about 1:49 a.m.

After pulling over the car, police found one of the back-seat passengers with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

After interviewing the car's occupants, police arrested Cordelle Yorke, 24, of 81 Smith St., Roosevelt. Police said they found Yorke in front of 346 Jerusalem Ave. with a loaded semiautomatic handgun.

Yorke is charged with criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.