Man charged with Albertson burglary

Nassau County police said an Oceanside burglar used a mischievous trick - ringing the doorbell of an Albertson residence and then rushing around to enter the house through a window - to steal proceeds Friday from a Lynton Road homeowner.

Donn Chung, 41, of 3477 Westminster Rd., rang the doorbell at about 12:15 p.m., police said. By the time the homeowner answered the bell, Chung had left the front door and was entering the house through a side window.

The homeowner saw the burglar enter his house and went to a neighbor's house, where he called police. Police were able to get a description of the alleged burglar, and they arrested the suspect a short while later with proceeds from the victim's home, according to a news release.

Chung was charged with burglary. He was held on $40,000 cash bail after his arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.