Man charged with driving 105 mph in Elmont

Police said Richard Milne, 34, of 50 Gibson Blvd. was speeding west on the Southern State Parkway in a white Ford Taurus and making unsafe lane changes near Exit 13, Central Avenue, at about 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010.

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

A Valley Stream man stopped Wednesday for driving 105 mph on the Southern State Parkway in Elmont also faces charges for having a false inspection sticker and no driver's license, State Police said Thursday.

Police said Richard Milne, 34, of 50 Gibson Blvd. was speeding west on the parkway in a white Ford Taurus and making unsafe lane changes near Exit 13, Central Avenue, at about 6:13 p.m. The posted speed limit on the parkway is 55 mph.

Troopers pulled over Milne on the Belt Parkway, near Merrick Boulevard, and found he did not have a license and was driving with a forged inspection sticker, police said.

Milne is charged with reckless driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a forged government document and several traffic offenses, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

