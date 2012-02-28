Man charged with DWI after North Hills stop

A Brooklyn man faces a felony drunken-driving charge under Leandra's Law after troopers stopped him for an unsafe lane change Sunday on the Northern State Parkway in North Hills, State Police said.

Luis Godoy, 40, was driving a gold Jeep Cherokee westbound on the parkway near Shelter Rock Road at about 7:15 p.m. when troopers stopped him, according to a news release.

Troopers said that while interviewing the driver they "detected an odor of alcoholic beverage."

Godoy failed sobriety tests and provided a breath-analyzer reading of 0.11 percent, troopers said.

Godoy is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony, because his son, 12, was a passenger in the vehicle. He also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and several traffic violations, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Under Leandra's Law, passed in November 2009, drivers suspected of being intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed in an DWI accident after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

Godoy is scheduled to appear Feb. 29 in First District Court in Hempstead.