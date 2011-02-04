Man convicted in East Meadow bar brawl

A Lynbrook man has been convicted in a 2010 brawl that started when he was denied entry to an East Meadow bar for being underage.

A jury on Thursday convicted Thomas King, 21, of second-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 7 years in prison.

But he was acquitted of more serious charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. The jury also rejected another count of second-degree assault.

King got into an argument with security personnel at R.C. Dugan's bar early Feb. 26 after they denied him entry because he was underage.

King attacked a bouncer in the parking lot, slashing him with a sharp object. The bouncer suffered severe lacerations to the top of his head, right side of his face and left side of his neck, causing permanent scarring, prosecutors said.

"This brutally violent attack has left the victim permanently scarred, and for that, this defendant will face years in a prison cell," said Nassau District Attorney Kathleen Rice. "I am glad that the jury was able to see through the defense's false claims and hold him accountable for this vicious crime."

King argued that he was acting in self-defense.

King's attorney, Michael DerGarabedian, said the jury's decision not to convict on the more serious charges was "a victory for the defense. We were very pleased."

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Nickerson of the County Court Trial Bureau prosecuted the case. Sentencing is set for June 1.