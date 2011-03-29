Man dies in Hicksville motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Farmingdale died Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car in Hicksville, police said.

Robert Depasquale, 59, was taken by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m., Nassau police said.

Depasquale was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Duffy Avenue at 3:16 p.m., police said, when he crashed into the side of a northbound Honda that was making a left turn onto Duffy from West Nicholai Street.

Second Squad detectives investigating the crash said there was no apparent criminality. The name of the car's driver was not released by police.

Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety inspections, police said.