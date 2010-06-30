Man found asleep in running car on parkway faces charges

A State Police trooper dispatched to an accident scene Tuesday on the Northern State Parkway found a red Nissan Pathfinder lodged against the left lane barrier - the car still in drive and the driver asleep at the wheel, police said.

The trooper disabled the vehicle, and discovered three aluminum foil wrappers inside. Two of them contained a white rocklike substance suspected to be crack, police said. The other contained marijuana, they said.

The driver, identified as Tyrone Davis, 36, of 13 Janet Lane in Glen Cove, was arrested.

Police said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Northern State near Exit 35, Route 106-107 in Hicksville.

The Pathfinder was stopped in the left lane with its front left tire wedged against the barrier, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Davis was charged with fourth-degree, fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as DWI drugs.

He was scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead. Arraignment details were not immediately available on Wednesday.