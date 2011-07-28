Man found dead at Seaford LIRR station

After tense hours of investigation by Arson Bomb Squad officers, Nassau County police said they believe a man found dead in a pickup truck at the Seaford Long Island Rail Road station likely killed himself.

A 911 call placed at around 8 a.m. Thursday suggested the dead man might have some sort of explosive device in the vehicle, which was parked away from the station -- but close to the railroad tracks.

But police said officers found the man dead with a plastic bag over his head and hoses connected to two pink helium tanks. The identity of the man was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim was in his early to mid-30s.

The pickup truck, a black Toyota model, was parked near the intersection of Jackson and Brooklyn avenues, police said. Railroad officials said train service was not disrupted.