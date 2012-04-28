Man killed, brother seriously hurt in crash

A Floral Park driver died after hitting a tree in New Hyde Park Friday afternoon, and his brother, the front passenger, was seriously injured, Nassau police said.

Adam Reham, 21, was in his 1997 Mitsubishi going north on Covert Avenue when he lost control of the car about 1:05 p.m., police said.

After hitting a tree in the 300 block of Covert Avenue, he suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police ambulance medic.

His brother, 22, has multiple broken bones and was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, police said. He was in critical but stable condition early Friday evening, police said.

Detectives said no apparent crime was involved. The car was impounded for safety checks.