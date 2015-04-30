Man rescued in Hempstead Harbor

A man who lost control of his boat in Hempstead Harbor was rescued by the Nassau police Marine Bureau Thursday morning, the department said.

Police said a 45-year-old man lost control of his boat on the west side of the harbor at about 11:55 a.m. Nassau police Marine Vessel No. 20 found him clinging to a piling, threw a life line to the man and pulled him safely aboard. He refused medical attention, police said.

The boat was recovered by a private work crew, police said.