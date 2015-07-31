Man robbed at gunpoint on Uniondale street, say police

A 24-year old man walking on Park Avenue in Uniondale was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, Nassau police said.

The two male thieves displayed handguns and demanded cash, and the victim turned over a cellphone, credit cards and an unspecified amount of cash around 2:15 a.m.

The two robbers then fled on foot south on Summer Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.