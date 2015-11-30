Mineola sub shop robbed, Nassau cops say

A man walked into a Mineola Subway restaurant, but Nassau police said he wasn't looking for a sandwich.

Instead, Third Squad detectives said, the man in his 30s and possibly as old as 40 demanded cash and implied to the clerk of the shop at 106 Old Country Rd. that he had a gun, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

She handed the man cash from the register and he left in an unknown direction, police said. The clerk, who was not injured, said she never saw the man's gun.

She said the man was 30 to 40 years old and wore gray pants, sneakers, a black parka with a fur-rimmed hood and beige gloves.

Police said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.