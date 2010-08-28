Man shot Saturday morning in Roosevelt

A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh and forearm early Saturday in Roosevelt, and was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Nassau County police said.

The victim as found about 1:15 a.m. when First Precinct officers responded to a call about a fight between two males, one possibly armed with a gun, near Debevoise Avenue and Charles Street, police said.

While responding, police learned that ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, had recorded a gunshot near where the fight had occurred, police said.

Detectives request that anyone with information about the crime call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.