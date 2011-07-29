Man sought who robbed store at gunpoint

He walked into the 7-Eleven, flashed a handgun and stole cash. Now, Nassau County police are searching for the man who robbed the convenience store on Grand Avenue in Baldwin Friday morning.

Police said the armed robbery occurred at 4:29 a.m.

They said the man, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, a black baseball cap and a black bandana covering the lower portion of his face flashed a black semi-automatic handgun, took the money and ran.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.