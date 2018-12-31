Michigan man stopped for speeding, caught with stolen gun, police say

State troopers arrested a Michigan man Saturday night on charges of drunken driving and possession of a stolen gun, authorities said.

Angel M. Zelaya, 35, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was driving a black Pontiac G6 north on the Meadowbrook State Parkway near Exit M3 around 8 p.m., when troopers pulled him over for speeding, authorities said.

An investigation determined Zelaya was speeding and driving while intoxicated, troopers said.

It also revealed that he was in possession of a loaded .45-caliber Smith & Wesson, which was reported stolen from Taylor, Michigan, troopers said. Zelaya also had a box of ammunition with 90 rounds, they said.

Zelaya was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. At a court appearance Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, Zelaya's case was adjourned until Wednesday with bail of $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash; neither was posted, according to court records.