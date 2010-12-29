Mangano makes budget appeal to head of NIFA

As a state monitoring board prepares to review Nassau County's finances Thursday, County Executive Edward Mangano Wednesday made an 11th-hour appeal on behalf of his $2.6-billion budget for next year to head off a possible state takeover.

"It is of paramount importance that NIFA respect the choice residents made at the ballot box," Mangano wrote to the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority. "Therefore, I call on NIFA to dispel any speculation of a control period."

NIFA, created by the state in 2000, has the power to take control of Nassau's finances if the county runs a deficit of 1 percent or is likely to have a 1 percent deficit.

But after describing his efforts to stabilize the budget, Mangano wrote, "Clearly, Nassau County's budget is balanced. There is no deficit and there is no imminent likelihood of a deficit . . ."

Although members of the NIFA board have declined to discuss the matter publicly, sources have said sentiment is strong among the six directors to vote to take over Nassau's finances because of fears that the county's budget is out of balance.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangano did not plan on attending NIFA's 10 a.m. public meeting. His aide said Mangano was not invited.

Mangano's letter was in contrast to his remarks last week that he would "partner" with NIFA if public employee unions do not provide millions in concessions. The unions so far have resisted givebacks. NIFA also has the authority during a control period to freeze union salaries.

Last fall, NIFA members warned Mangano that $244 million in his budget may not materialize next year, including $60 million in union concessions and $23 million in new revenue from initiatives that require state approval.

Since then, the Republican-controlled county legislature made $60 million in changes to Mangano's budget to provide a cushion if the labor savings don't occur.

Mangano recently announced another $23 million in cuts that appear to replace the revenue expected from the state initiatives that have yet to materialize.