Mangano, Nassau's largest union reach deal

Amid questions about a possible state takeover of Nassau's finances, County Executive Edward Mangano and the head of the Civil Service Employees Association have negotiated a new contract they say will save millions of dollars in the future.

Neither side would give details until the tentative agreement is signed Tuesday, but CSEA president Jerry Laricchiuta said Monday that most of the concessions involved new hires. The union has 5,600 full-time employees and close to 7,000 when including part-time and seasonal workers. Laricchiuta said the union represents everyone who is not a police officer, correction officer or district attorney investigator.

"We've agreed to a structural reform by changing the pay scale going forward for future employees, which will end up being a permanent change," said Laricchiuta, who estimated the change could save $60 million over the term of the contract, which would be extended two years from 2015 to 2017.

Members still will not have to contribute to their health insurance, but blood days will be eliminated. Currently, union members receive a paid half-day off when they give blood.

"Our CSEA employees are not the problem, they are part of the solution," Mangano said Monday. "I am pleased to announce that this agreement includes real structural reforms to the labor contract through voluntary concessions that will save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars."

Mangano contends the agreement shows what he can achieve without the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state oversight board that can take control of the county's finances and freeze union contracts if there is a 1-percent budget deficit. NIFA accountants are currently analyzing Mangano's $2.6-billion 2011 budget.

The executive board of the CSEA, the county's largest union, approved the deal Monday, which must be ratified by the membership and the county legislature.