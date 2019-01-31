Power on Trial: Testimony focuses on Linda Mangano

A focus on FBI policy

Wednesday’s proceeding began with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Caffarone hijacking many of the points that Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, made in questioning Special Agent Laura Spence in the last trial — and turning it back against the defense.

Last time around, Carman had hit hard at how Spence, who took notes during two of the government’s three interviews with Linda Mangano, relied on pen and pad, rather than audio or video recordings, to chronicle what prosecutors contend were lies Mangano told FBI agents.

Carman’s strategy of plumbing the depths of FBI note-taking procedure — and his insistence that the government did not give the defense a list of Mangano’s alleged lies — appeared to bear fruit when several jurors in the first trial said they had been leaning toward acquitting Linda Mangano.

On Wednesday, however, Caffarone went all in by plumbing even deeper into FBI policy than Carman did during the first trial.

In addition, prosecutors — beginning with a list of alleged misstatements the government added to the revised indictment against the Manganos before the retrial began — provided this jury with evidence the last jury did not get.

That included the subpoena Spence and another since-retired FBI agent served on Linda Mangano.

“Were you trying to trap her into lying to you?” Caffarone asked multiple times.

“No,” Spence answered.

In hitting back at arguments offered by Carman last time, Caffarone also asked Spence whether she was armed during Mangano’s interviews with agents and prosecutors.

“No,” Spence answered. "In this building [the government’s interview rooms are located a few floors down from the courtroom], we lock up our guns.”

Was there finger-pointing, or raised voices?

“No,” Spence replied.

“How would you characterize the atmosphere,” Caffarone asked, again multiple times.

“Very pleasant, calm,” Spence answered, again more than once. “Chatty.”

At the defense table, Linda Mangano sat stone faced.

Hit and miss

While Caffarone referred to Spence as "agent" during direct examination, Carman, during cross, took a different route.

“Good morning, Miss Spence,” he began, going on to remind her that even FBI agents caught lying under oath can be prosecuted.

“I understand,” Spence replied.

Carman later went on — as he had during the first trial — to delve into Spence’s note-taking prowess.

"Was shorthand offered at Quantico?” Carman asked.

“No,” Spence replied.

“Was there a speed writing course?” he went on.

“Not that I took,” she said.

In the afternoon, Carman referred to Spence as "agent."

Name game

At another point, Carman asked Spence whether she could remember how many white-collar investigations she has handled.

“One big one,” she said, referring apparently to the spider web of prosecutions — including the Manganos — arising out of actions by former restaurateur Harendra Singh, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to bribery and other charges.

Carman asked how many investigations she had participated in since 2014.

She said she could not specify.

“Can you name them?” Carman pressed.

To which the prosecution objected.

And U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack sustained.

Knowledge drop

Carman, referring to a specific form that FBI agents fill out after conducting interviews, asked what the “FD” before a series of numbers meant.

“Florence Delaney,” Spence answered. “She was the secretary who started the forms.”

“You learn something every day,” Carman responded, to chuckles in the courtroom.

Yet, he went on, “Florence Delaney doesn’t have anything to do with this case.”

But he returned to Delaney a few minutes later, in asking Spence about a “formal Florence Delaney 302” form.

At that, a few jurors exchanged glances and smiled.

Gone fishing

Carman asked Spence, the sole witness on Wednesday, what she thought of Linda Mangano’s answers after the agent’s first interview with Mangano at the family home.

“When you left that day, did you leave with the impression that she had lied to you?” he asked.

“Yes,” Spence answered.

“Did you tell Linda Mangano what the lie was?” Carman pressed.

Spence asked whether he was asking her to give her impression of the conversation.

Carman agreed.

“It was like she caught a big fish that day,” Spence said, “and we say, ‘Can you show us a picture?’ and she says, 'I don’t have a picture.’ ”

“That is what it felt like to me,” she said.

The courtroom went silent for a beat.

After which Carman moved on, to another line of questioning.

Perfection

Spence, the witness who thus far has spent the longest amount of time on the stand, went toe to toe with Carman for much of the morning and into the afternoon.

About her notes.

Whether she worked from home.

When she filed her notes, which she said at one point was within hours of interviews, but later acknowledged that notes from one interview with Linda Mangano was filed a few days after their conversation.

Toward the end of cross-examination, Carman doubled back on Spence’s statements a few minutes earlier — about how interviewees tend to be more comfortable speaking when notes, rather than audio or video recordings, are being taken.

He then asked Spence whether she was comfortable capturing the “sum and substance” of interviews, rather than exact wording.

“You haven’t achieved that level of perfection yet,” he said.

The prosecution objected.

Azrack sustained.