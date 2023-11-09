WWII Marine vet George T. Brown awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Early on during World War II, George T. Brown wanted to join the Marines to help his country.

However he was not sent to Parris Island, South Carolina, where Marines traditionally went through boot camp. Instead, Brown was sent to a separate, segregated camp for African Americans in North Carolina.

He was among the first Black Marines in the nation, trailblazers who helped open the door to eventually desegregating the storied military branch.

On Thursday, Brown was honored posthumously in Hempstead where a section of the high school at which he served as dean of students for years was named after him.

His two daughters also received a Congressional Gold Medal in his honor.

Brown “was an American patriot. He was part of American history,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at the ceremony at Hempstead High School.

Some 20,000 Black Marines passed through Montford Point Camp from August 1942, when it opened, until 1949 when the Marine Corps was desegregated under orders from President Harry Truman, according to leaders of the National Montford Point Marine Association.

The group has spent years trying to track down often overlooked graduates of the Montford camp or their relatives so they can receive the Congressional Medal.

Some of the men served in some of the most famous and brutal battles of World War II, including Peleliu, Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa, said Jose A. Trujillo Jr., a leader of the association.

