Masked gunman sought in Elmont gas station robbery, police say

Police are searching for a masked man who, toting a dark-colored handgun, robbed a Sunoco gas station on Linden Boulevard in Elmont late Monday.

The robbery took place at 9:50 p.m., Nassau County police said. Police did not reveal how much money was taken.

Police said the robber, described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, wore a black ski mask, black jacket, gloves and a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the armed robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.