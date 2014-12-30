Long IslandNassau

Masked gunman sought in Elmont gas station robbery, police say

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for a masked man who, toting a dark-colored handgun, robbed a Sunoco gas station on Linden Boulevard in Elmont late Monday.

The robbery took place at 9:50 p.m., Nassau County police said. Police did not reveal how much money was taken.

Police said the robber, described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, wore a black ski mask, black jacket, gloves and a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the armed robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

