Masked robbers attack man on Elmont street

Police are investigating the robbery Wednesday night in Elmont of a man who was thrown to the ground by one of five masked robbers, Nassau County police said.

The 20-year-old man was walking north on 240th Street when he was approached at 11:10 p.m. by the suspects. The man dropped his cellphone and wallet, containing an undetermined amount of cash, when he was thrown to the ground, police said.

The robbers took the proceeds and fled on foot, dividing into two groups, one heading north on 240th Street and the other going west on 116th Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.