Officials: Person in wheelchair rescued from burning North Massapequa home

North Massapequa firefighters rushed into a burning home in the hamlet Wednesday afternoon and carried a resident to safety who had been in a wheelchair, officials said.

Firefighters responded at 12:33 p.m. to the house fire on North Syracuse Avenue. Once inside, they lifted the person from the wheelchair and made their way through deep smoke and out of the house, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

The fire was first reported after a smoke detector activation, Uttaro said.

Firefighters from five other departments also responded to the fire, which was brought under control within 30 minutes without injuries to first responders or the person rescued.

Fire Marshal investigators, working with detectives from the Nassau County Police Department's Arson Bomb Squad, determined the cause of the fire to be plumbers working with a torch to solder a pipe in the attic, Uttaro said.