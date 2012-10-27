Massapequa man faces burglary charges

A Massapequa man was arrested Friday evening, Nassau County police said, on charges of burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said that on Oct. 18, Keith Barkan, 18, of 230 Division Ave., entered a Massapequa home through an unlocked window and he removed and later pawned jewelry.

In July, police said, Barkan removed an Apple iPod from a car parked on Saint Mark's Place and later sold it to a local GameStop.

Barkan will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.