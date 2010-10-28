McCarthy foe claims to be close in congressional race

Rep. Carolyn McCarthy insists her race isn't as close as GOP challenger Francis Becker claims, yet she's running harshly critical ads about him and Thursday trumpeted a high-profile train station visit from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

McCarthy (D-Mineola), a seven-term incumbent, finds herself in a similar situation as scores of congressional Democrats in theoretically safe seats: having to run hard.

Becker's claim, first announced last week and repeated Thursday, that he is within a percentage point of McCarthy, is, she said, a figment "of his own mind."

"Is it anywhere near where he is claiming it to be, 1 point ahead?" McCarthy said after campaigning with Bloomberg and state Sen. Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) at the Mineola LIRR station. "We know the poll they did was basically a push poll. We have done polling and tracking, and our numbers have only gotten better."

A push poll is a form of political telemarketing in which a campaign tries to drum up support - and transmit negative information about opponents - under the guise of a short telephone poll.

McCarthy, who retains substantial advantages in campaign finances and name recognition, is airing television ads harshly attacking Becker, while Bloomberg is touting her in robo-calls. But the morning train station visit was her only public appearance of the day.

Becker, who had a half-dozen events on his schedule Thursday, including a visit with African-American clergy in Freeport, vouched for his internal surveys and denied push-polling. "We are surging," he said.

"People are upset with the way things are going in Washington," said Becker, touting talking points common to GOP challengers this fall. "Obama care, cap-and-trade, the stimulus package and leaving Washington without doing the tax cuts is upsetting people."

One sign the race may not be as close as Becker claims is the lack of investment in his campaign from the National Republican Congressional Committee. Nonetheless, National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Tory Mazzola said "there's a chance here. It's trending in our direction, but we realize it's a winnable seat."

State and Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs predicted McCarthy will win easily."The spread is substantial and we see Carolyn McCarthy well over the 50 percent threshold," he said.