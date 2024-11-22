Lillie Carpenter, of Roosevelt, dies in 1-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway, police say
A Roosevelt woman was killed Thursday night after her car struck a tree on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, New York State Police said.
Around 10:30 p.m., Lillie Carpenter, 80, was driving a Toyota Camry north when the car left the roadway and struck a tree, just north of the Southern State Parkway.
Carpenter was the only person in the Toyota, and the collision caused her death, police said.
Northbound lanes on the Meadowbrook were closed and traffic was diverted onto the Southern State Parkway. All lanes have reopened, police said.
An investigation is ongoing, but speed and a wet roadway were contributing factors to the collision, police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to call police at 631-756-3300.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
