Lillie Carpenter, of Roosevelt, dies in 1-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway, police say

A Roosevelt woman was killed Thursday night after her car struck a tree on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, New York State Police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., Lillie Carpenter, 80, was driving a Toyota Camry north when the car left the roadway and struck a tree, just north of the Southern State Parkway.

Carpenter was the only person in the Toyota, and the collision caused her death, police said.

Northbound lanes on the Meadowbrook were closed and traffic was diverted onto the Southern State Parkway. All lanes have reopened, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but speed and a wet roadway were contributing factors to the collision, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to call police at 631-756-3300.