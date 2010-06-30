Meadowbrook drivers risk fine, jail if stop to watch fireworks

Drivers who stop or pull over on the Meadowbrook Parkway to watch fireworks displays risk being fined or jailed or having their cars towed, state officials said Wednesday.

State Police and the Department of Transportation advised motorists to instead "arrive early and park in designated spectator parking areas only" on Saturday for the Eisenhower Park and Nassau Coliseum Fair displays.

"For the public's safety it is critically important that the Meadowbrook State Parkway including the ramps and shoulders do not become blocked or congested by spectators," state police said in a news release. "The combination of stopped vehicles, pedestrians, and speeding vehicles at night, in addition to, the distraction of the fireworks show can create a very dangerous situation."

Troopers will patrol the area and ticket violators or tow vehicles, state police said, and temporary road and ramp closures are possible.

"Violators who stop on the parkway to watch the fireworks can receive up to a $180 fine and/or 15 days in jail," state police said.