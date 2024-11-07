Police: 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Meadowbrook Parkway

New York State Police are investigating a two-car, wrong-way crash that killed both drivers Wednesday night on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Wantagh.

The two cars collided about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Meadowbrook, north of Bay Parkway, police said.

One of the drivers was on the wrong lane and both cars hit head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to state police, who did not identify the victims.

No further information was available. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.