Police: 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Meadowbrook Parkway

Two people were killed in a two-car crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Wednewsday night, according to New York State Police. Credit: Neil Miller
By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

New York State Police are investigating a two-car, wrong-way crash that killed both drivers Wednesday night on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Wantagh.

The two cars collided about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Meadowbrook, north of Bay Parkway, police said.

One of the drivers was on the wrong lane and both cars hit head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to state police, who did not identify the victims. 

No further information was available. An investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

