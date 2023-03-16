Meadowbrook Parkway crash: One person killed in North Merrick

A single-vehicle crash on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway killed a driver Wednesday evening in North Merrick, New York State Police said.

Police said the crash occurred south of Exit M6, off the Southern State Parkway, at about 9 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of next of kin, but did confirm the victim was male and that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle, a 2013 Mercedes SUV. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information regarding it to call them at 631-756-3300.