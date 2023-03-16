Long IslandNassau

Meadowbrook Parkway crash: One person killed in North Merrick

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A single-vehicle crash on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway killed a driver Wednesday evening in North Merrick, New York State Police said.

Police said the crash occurred south of Exit M6,  off the Southern State Parkway, at about 9 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, pending notification of next of kin, but did confirm the victim was male and that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle, a 2013 Mercedes SUV. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information regarding it to call them at 631-756-3300.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

