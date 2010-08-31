Medical emergency on LIRR train in Valley Stream causes delays

A medical emergency on an early-morning Long Island Rail Road train out of Long Beach caused delays to four rush-hour trains, the railroad said.

The incident in Valley Stream affected trains on the Long Beach and Far Rockaway branches Tuesday. The initial train involved in the emergency was delayed 28 minutes.

That train was the 7:04 a.m. train from Long Beach, due in at Penn Station at 7:57 a.m.

The train was stopped in Valley Stream so emergency medical services personnel could remove the ill passenger.

Railroad spokesman Rich Mendelson said the nature of the medical emergency was not immediately known.

Three other trains - all headed westbound - were delayed as long as 15 minutes, Mendelson said.