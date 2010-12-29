Mega Millions jackpot hits $237 million

Feeling lucky? Then you might want to ring in the New Year by taking a shot at Friday's $237 million Mega Millions jackpot.

There was no jackpot winner on Tuesday, though one person won $250,000 for getting all five numbers - 6, 18, 36, 40, 49 - but a miss on the Megaball of 7. That ticket was sold at Bruckner Petroleum llc in the Bronx.

Carolyn Hapeman, a spokeswoman for the New York Lottery, said Friday's winner would get a lump-sum payment of $150.8 million.

The jackpot is just the second largest for 2010; a California couple won $266 million in May.

The largest lottery jackpot is a $390 million Mega Millions prize in March 2007, Hapeman said.

Friday marks the 32nd time the Mega Millions history there has been a jackpot of $200 million or more, she said.