Mega Millions second prize $1M ticket sold in Valley Stream

A Valley Stream deli sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket, the New York Lottery announced on Saturday.

Cold Cut Express, located at 507 Dubois Ave., sold the second-prize-winning ticket for the Dec. 13 Mega Millions drawing, according to a New York Lottery release.

Ashwin Patel, 52, the owner of the deli, said it was the first time a $1 million ticket was sold at the store.

"It's good for business," Patel said during a phone call. "It brings people in."

There was no jackpot winner for the winning numbers of 36, 43, 52, 58, 65 and 16, according to the New York Lottery's website. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 25.

Mega Millions drawings are televised on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., and the current jackpot is $740 million, the website said.

The state lottery advises New Yorkers to play responsibly. Those who need help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.