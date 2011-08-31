Merrick cabbie robbed at knifepoint

He called for a cab. Then, police said, he robbed the cabdriver at knifepoint.

Nassau County police are searching for the man they said pulled off the robbery late Tuesday in Merrick, stealing a cellphone and cash before fleeing on foot.

The incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. after the cabdriver, who was identified by police only as a 37-year-old man, was dispatched to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Bedford Avenue. Police said the fare entered the cab and asked the driver to stop after traveling one block. The fare, who was wearing a mask and gloves, then held a knife to the driver's throat and demanded money, police said.

The driver sustained a cut to his throat, but declined medical treatment, police said.

The robber was described as a being in his 30s, wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and black clothing. No further description was available, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.