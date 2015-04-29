Michael P. Rumph, of Baldwin, charged with impersonating retired NFL player, officials say

A Baldwin man has been charged with impersonating a former NFL player in order to rent a house, Nassau police and prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael P. Rumph, 34, of 957 Marcel Rd., is accused of impersonating Michael Rumph, a retired cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and St. Louis Rams.

The accused Rumph, who was arrested Sunday afternoon by First Squad detectives at his Baldwin home, was in possession of "two forged pay stubs in the victim's name" from a Florida high school where the ex-NFL player now works as a head football coach, according to court documents.

Neither Rumph the defendant nor Rumph the victim could be reached for comment Tuesday. It was unclear whether the accused has an attorney.

The Baldwin Rumph submitted the documents to a real estate agency for a background check in order to rent a home in the hamlet, according to the documents.

He also wrote a "personal reference letter" to the real estate agency "indicating his six years of playing time in the NFL, his current job as a head football coach . . . in Florida as well as the possibility of him connecting a job with a team in the New York area," the documents said.

Rumph was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft.

He was ordered released on a $1,000 bond or $500 cash at his arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, according to online court records.