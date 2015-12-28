Michael Wolf, Old Westbury deputy mayor, to be replaced by Edward Novick, mayor says

Old Westbury Mayor Fred Carillo has announced that Michael Wolf, a longtime trustee, has stepped down and will be replaced by resident Edward Novick.

Wolf was also deputy mayor, chairman of the planning board and commissioner of public works. Wolf wanted to spend more time with his family, Carillo said.

The move comes after a write-in and subsequent runoff election altered the village’s power structure, bringing three new trustees from the New Voice of Old Westbury Party to the board.

Wolf’s resignation leaves Carillo as the lone member of the Old Westbury Party, which has ruled the village in the majority since its 1924 incorporation.