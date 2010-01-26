Missing Freeport man found; another man still missing

A 66-year-old Freeport man who had been the subject of a Silver Alert bulletin Monday was found just after midnight Tuesday in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man who was last seen getting on a bus outside Nassau University Medical Center Friday remains missing.

Police said they are still looking for Rogelio Guzman, a 5-foot-1, 140-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and short, straight brown hair. Guzman, who has slurred speech, was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

In the other Silver Alert, Ireno Cruz was found overnight in Roosevelt in what police called "good physical condition." Cruz had been missing since about 5 p.m.

A Silver Alert is issued in an effort to inform the local media, hospitals and law enforcement agencies when a senior citizen or individual suffering from mental or cognitive disorders is missing.