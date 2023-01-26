In East Hills, unique therapy aims to add spark to lives of those with special needs

Derrick Parson Jr. uses song, touch and art in a unique therapy program in East Hills that aims to bring color to the lives of clients who suffer from cognitive disorders and children with special needs.

He is the only person on Long Island certified in MnemeTherapy and coordinates a program at the Sid Jacobsen Jewish Community Center.

The therapy, whose trademarked name is pronounced nemma, uses everyday activities such as singing, movement, painting and storytelling in combination to stimulate the brain.

The name of the discipline is derived from Mnemosyne, the goddess of memory in Greek mythology, and the word mnemonic, meaning a device that assists in remembering something.

“The reward I get out of it is just seeing them have a great time,” Parson, 35, of Garden City Park, said of clients. “The smile on their face at the end of every session is what I’m looking for.”

Parson is one of fewer than 50 people across the country certified in the therapy through The Art Without Boundaries Association, Inc., the nonprofit's founder, Noell Hammer-Burns, told Newsday.

The South Dakota-based nonprofit was incorporated in 2005 and certified its first instructor in 2008, she said. The concept was created as an affordable alternative to an art therapy degree, according to Hammer-Burns.

"When we have something that can make that kind of impact, we have obligation to bring it the world," added Hammer-Burns, 71, of South Carolina.

On Long Island, Parson Jr. said he has helped 75 to 100 people in the five years he's been certified.

Sessions last from 45 minutes to an hour and begin with a greeting and an assessment to gauge an individual’s speech, vision and ability to follow directions. That helps Parson evaluate improvements the person has made or what assistance she or he may need, he said.

Among his clients is Joyce Anderson, 74, of Rockville Centre, who has Alzheimer's disease — a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

In a recent session, Parson began by asking Anderson to tap her lap and simultaneously count to 10.

Then Parson started singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," and Anderson piped up with the lyrics "take me out with the crowd, buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack" before the two finished the song together.

After the introduction exercises, Anderson picked out a picture to recreate as a painting. She chose a portrait of flowers, which she said reminded her of the roses she gives her children and grandchildren.

Anderson slowly, and with the help of Parson, brushed fluorescent acrylic paint across orange construction paper.

Parson made small adjustments with his hands, guiding his pupil to the finish line with his tranquil demeanor and tone.

The finished pieces often are used to decorate the JCC's hallways or as centerpieces at events, where sometimes they are given to honorees.

For Anderson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the mid-2010s, it was a difficult decision to attend the community center. She said her memory was getting progressively worse before her daughter enrolled her in classes that include Parson's.

Several years later, Anderson has no regrets.

"I look forward to getting dressed in the morning, to get on my bus and come to the JCC," she added.